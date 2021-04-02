Kamala Harris Admits US Latino Businesses Need “Urgent” Help

15 minutes. The Vice President of the United States (USA), Kamala Harris, acknowledged this Wednesday that the country’s small Latino businesses suffered especially with the COVID-19 crisis and defended the efforts of the White House to give them the “urgent” help they need.

“In the last year, one in four small businesses in the country has closed, and thousands of them had Latino owners. These numbers underscore what we already know: the situation is urgent,” Harris said during the annual virtual conference of the Chamber of Hispanic Commerce.

In a short videotaped address to that coalition, which represents more than 4.7 million Hispanic businesses, the vice president underscored that “Latino-owned businesses are the fabric” that backbones many communities across the country.

“They deserve access to capital, they deserve a fair chance,” he said.

During the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19, Latino small businesses experienced difficulties accessing federal loans.

Harris said the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan will help many of those companies.

The Biden-Harris duo guarantees reconstruction

The vice president recalled that this month, she visited an empanadas restaurant in Denver (Colorado) run by Lorena Cantarovici, an Argentine immigrant who had to fire her employees when the pandemic began, and was able to rehire most thanks to the packages of economic rescue.

“President Joe Biden and I are working to ensure that Lorena and the members (of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) have the resources they need to build their businesses,” Harris concluded.

In this Wednesday’s session of the virtual conference, the Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, also intervened. He spoke about the importance of identity.

He recalled how his father, a Cuban immigrant like him, only brought out his “funnier” side when he spoke Spanish.

This Tuesday, Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke at the same conference, predicting that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic will affect Latinos more than other minorities in the country. However, their companies will lead the recovery. EFE