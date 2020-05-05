Salomon Kalou has outraged the whole of Germany and the world of football in general for the direct you shared with his followers on Instagram. At, several rules have been violated and, among them, sanitary measures imposed by the Bundesliga.

05/04/2020

On at 19:07

CEST

SPORT.es

In the Teutonic country they are waiting for Angela Merkel kicks off the national competition and it can be played as soon as possible. But, the Herta player from Berlin has loaded with motives all those who do not see the situation clearly to let the ball roll again.

As for preventive sanitary measures, it looks like Kalou collides the hand with Ibisevic, a gesture that has been banned in the Bundesliga, and they don’t keep the meter and a half away. Salomon did not think enough and entered the physiotherapist’s room, David de Mel, where there can only be two people. The worker was testing Jordan TorunarighaSo David shows his anger and tells him to turn off the phone.

“Sala, please delete the video!” is the phrase pronounced by De Mel, to which Kalou reacts with humor: “I’m just making a joke, everything is fine”. The ‘grace’ of the Ivorian will entail an economic fine, although for the moment the club has not spoken. The Bundesliga, for its part, has classified it as “unacceptable”.

In the same live show, too, Kalou and his partner are seen, Truth Ibisevic, arguing about an envelope with money that the club had given them moments before. Inside, player’s payroll, which does not seem to agree very much with the economic amount. For the Bosnian, the amount is less than what they had agreed and ensures that it can be a “intentional error”.

Ensures that it makes you want to ask: “Are you kidding us?”, but then remember that they have already signed “the damn paper”, referring to an agreement with the club to lower his salary due to the coronavirus.

.