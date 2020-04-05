Ola Källenius, the PDG of Mercedes, is evaluating the involvement of the star’s brand in F1, but is prone to continuity. “F1 is still a very attractive setting for us,” Källenius told British magazine Autocar.

There have been various speculations about the possibility of Mercedes leaving the field as well as discrepancies with Toto Wolff, which he denies as he has denied his possible passage to Aston Martin. But Källenius is analyzing the situation: the technical and image return versus cost, a cost that consecutive titles have reduced considerably, while the return in image or as a marketing tool is important. And in this sense it justifies the presence in Formula E because it responds to the technological future of the brand, which involves sustainability.

“As is known, we are negotiating within the framework of the new Pact of Concord. For us it is essential to find a satisfactory agreement in the financial and ecological aspects,” said Källenius, for whom it is vital that the role of the brand is recognized in Last ten seasons, in which he has achieved 12 of the 20 titles at stake and that F1 maintains and improves its ‘green bet’.

But a new, unexpected and unwanted actor has entered this equation: while F1 is paralyzed, the automotive business is also. The pertinent decisions will not be taken soon, but will depend on when this crisis is solved, when and how the activity starts again and the cost of the costly technological transformation that Mercedes must undertake.

Källenius’ decision will be consistent with the global situation. The leader knows F1 well from the inside, not in vain was the head of Mercedes HPE, the Mercedes subsidiary that deals with F1 engines. It is aware of its cost, the importance of development and technological transfer to series cars.

In short, in Mercedes there is a will to stay but your pulse will not shake if the circumstances advise you to leave. The answer? In the beginning of the next season, surely.

