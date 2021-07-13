Kalimba would have been infected with COVID-19 again – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Saturday, July 10, it was held in Mexico City the christening of Emiliano, the son of Érika Zaba, in a celebration held in a rented house in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood.

The meeting was attended by 150 guests, who had to undergo a PCR test to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and eliminate the risk of contagion within the celebration, where The family and closest friends of the OV7 member attended.

From his bandmates, the only one present was M’Balia, who came with her boyfriend Alejandro Tinajero. And it is that in the middle of the situation that haunts the group for weeks, some of the members are known to be estranged and there is a lack of communication, which they have admitted.Zaba baptized little Emiliano at 18 months old (Photo: Instagram / @ erikazaba)

When asked by the press who accompanied Érika to the religious ceremony in a church in the vicinity of the area, The blonde told the reasons why her pop band mates didn’t show up to celebrate the little one.

Zaba expressed that Mariana Ochoa was on a ride at Disney with her children, and although he had confirmed his presence, he was finally unable to travel back due to the storms presented in the United States.

On Ari borovoyHe said that the businessman was traveling on the beach. About that Lidia Avila, she could not attend because she received her relatives who traveled from the United States to visit her and organized a meal for them. The members of OV7 are estranged and some in “uncomfortable” terms (Photo: Instagram / @ mulatamarichal)

About thatKalimba, La güera, as her bandmates tell her, revealed simply and without adding more details that “he has COVID”, so he could not attend the celebration. This comment went unnoticed by the presenters of the Ventaneando program where the note was presented, so now OV7 member’s fans started showing concern on social media.

The interpreter of your heart knows has not written anything about it on their social media profiles, and in his Instagram stories, he only highlights the promotion that the singer is doing to his most recent single I love it for me, and the challenge he launched for that topic on TikTok.

This Monday, the interpreter posted a photograph where he is seen with the cast of the cabaret musical Sie7e, a project that had to be paused a couple of weeks ago and whose postponement was marked by rumors of low ticket sales and an outbreak of COVID-19 infections within the production. Kalimba, Apio Quijano and Ninel Conde at the end of the musical Sie7e at the Pepsi Center (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

“We started the week missing the theater, but we will be back soon. (Face like that if you die to see her) ”, he wrote.

Despite the lack of information, Kalimba’s followers claim that the singer is fine, otherwise you would not be sharing happy stories on your social profile.

This would presumably be the second time the interpreter of Hitting bottom you suffer from the contagion of the disease, since already in November 2020 it had communicated its positive result. With this image, the singer announced his COVID-19 infection on November 25, 2020 (Photo: Instagram @kalimbaoficial)

It was at the end of that month when M’Balia’s brother showed a picture of him shirtless and lying next to his dog on the bed with his eyes closed to briefly communicate his state of health: “Your napkin with COVID and Sir Kobe not moving from my side yet in this thing. COVID is real, not lethal “he wrote then.

It was in December, after the illness of which the singer did not delve into his symptoms, that he explained: “I put a message on my networks, where I put ‘COVID is real, it is not lethal’. Obviously it is lethal, I am not stupid, I know how many deaths there have been, but what I mean is that we have to stay hopeful, we have to stay strong. The most important thing gives you, do not give you, have it, do not have it, you have to keep hope, “he said.

