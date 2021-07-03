Kalimba divides his time between his artistic and business side – El Sol de México

With a new album under his arm and in the middle of filming a television series, Kalimba divides his time between his artistic and business side. Although in 2020 he had to stop his musical career due to the pandemic, today the singer takes it up again with I love for me, an urban sound theme that speaks of love.

“I have been singing to love for almost 17 years, since my first solo single, I don’t want to fall in love, to date. The only thing I do is continue on the path where I feel my heart is going, because I like to go to concerts and see so many hopeful people, singing of romance and even heartbreak that is part of self-love ”.

The release of his new theme song, the first single from the 6PM album that he will release in the coming months, ties in with his return to the screen as an actor. It was in 2008 that the singer participated in the film directed by Salvador Garcini, Divina Confusion, along with Jesús Ochoa and Diana Bracho in which he played God.

More than a decade later, Kalimba is on film set making a television series that could hit the screen next year.

“I’m really enjoying acting again, even though he’s not a primary character. The producer even congratulated me and that moved me a lot because it means that I have not forgotten. For now we are in the first three chapters waiting for this series to be lengthened, which is a tragicomedy ”.

His acting comeback is not limited only to the small screen, Kalimba also plans to return to the theatrical stages in October, when Jesus Christ superstar returns. “We are looking forward to closing the season and finally we can do it with the full cast,” he commented.

The singer is also launching a new clothing line in collaboration with César Yamazaki. “We are great friends and he had dressed me before. But now he not only wanted to be the image of the brand, without the choice of cuts, fabrics and others. Of what is generated by the sale, 20 percent will be donated to my foundation, which for many years has supported communities in different areas ”.

OV7 is on hiatus

It would be in 2020 when OV7 would return to the stage with an ambitious tour throughout the country to celebrate the 30-year history of the group. However, the pandemic changed all plans and left the reunion of the entire group undated, which until now had only performed live during a special appearance on the 90’s Pop Tour.

Kalimba shared that the desire of the fans to see the seven members together singing live will happen, although there is no definite date due to the uncertainty that continues with the pandemic.

“The meeting is on pause, because as we do not know about traffic lights and how many people we can put in different venues, we cannot risk it being interrupted or canceled at some point. For this reason we decided to stop it and when things are clear, make the decision to do it ”.

The definitive thing is that it will not happen this year, since the seven members of the group already have activities scheduled for at least the next six months. “I already have the year with presentations until the end. Ary we know he has the 90’s popTour; Mariana is on television and the güera (Érika) on her YouTube channel yOscar is working on a series ”, he concluded.