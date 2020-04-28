The climate of political rivalry in Atlético-MG was even more evident on Tuesday, April 28. The former president of Galo and current mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, pinned the current administration of the club, led by Sérgio Sette Câmara, in addition to giving his version of the debt that Atlético had in FIFA for the purchase of the Maicosuel sock, made in 2014 by Kalil, who chaired the alvinegro at the time.

Sette Câmara has repeatedly complained about the debts he inherited from Kalil and Daniel Nepomuceno, generating the debt that almost caused the club to be punished. Atlético-MG had to pay more than R $ 13 million to Udinese, from Italy, for the delay in the settlement of the purchase of Maicosuel. The case came to FIFA, which condemned the miners and the deadline for payment was April 27. If the discharge was not made, the Rooster could lose points in the Brazilian and still suffer other sports and administrative sanctions.

-Maicosuel cost Atlético Atlético € 3.5 million. I bought. We could buy, we had a team, we had a title. The president who succeeded me loaned Maicosuel for 2 million euros to the East. We reduced the amount to 1.5 million euros. Maicosuel was returned and sold to São Paulo for 1 million euros. Maicosuel, who gave us a Brazilian Cup, cost Atlético 300,000 euros (the correct amount is 500,000 euros). This story is real, I did the buying thing. If they loaned Maicosuel, sold Maicosuel and didn’t pay, go after whoever did it, because it wasn’t me-Kalil said, in a live at the city hall.

The debt for Maicosuel was being extended, until the Italians called FIFA, having won this year, without the right to appeal. Sérgio Sette Câmara said that there was no way to pay and that the club would ask for an extension of the term, which the maximum entity of football denied. The stir was only resolved when Banco BMG and Construtora MRV bailed out the alvinegro club once more, paying off the debt.

-As equal or more important than victories and titles, is the respect for the future of an institution with 112 years and more than 9 million passionate fans !. I am grateful to our competent financial team and, especially, those who out of love went to great lengths to help. Thanks Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, and Ricardo Guimarães.R $ 13,454,328.54: invoice paid! # AquiÉGalo – published Sette Câmara on Twitter. Kalil countered the current president’s speech, showing that the political dispute in the club is intense.

-Want to involve my name in anything? I have always needed money, but tied to television contracts. I never needed charity from anyone while I was president of Atlético – Kalil said in an ironic tone.

Alexandre Kalil and Sérgio Sette Câmara were already allies at Atlético, but the current president’s approach with Ricardo Guimarães, disaffected by the mayor, “soured”. So much so that in the election of the club, at the end of the year, Kalil will support the current chairman of the board, Castellar Guimarães against the reelection of Sette Câmara, who has Ricardo Guimarães as a strong supporter.

Kalil’s son’s departure increased the feud with Ricardo Guimarães

The departure of Felipe Kalil, physician of Atlético-MG, and son of the mayor of BH and former president of alvinegro, who resigned from the club in March was another recent episode from the hot backstage of the alvinegro club.

The motivation to leave the Rooster, taken by Felipe, would be the wish of Ricardo Guimarães, former president of Atlético-MG, and one of the current sponsors of the athletics team with his bank, BMG, that the doctor be dismissed from the position that occupied at the institution. Ricardo would have asked Felipe to leave directly with the current president of the alvinegro, Sérgio Sette Câmara.

Sérgio Sette Câmara tried to remove Felipe Kalil from his decision to leave the club and continue to be part of the black medical staff, where he worked since 2016. However, Sette Câmara’s requests were not granted by Felipe, who preferred to leave.

Felipe had a prominent role at Atlético, being on the medical team of the Brazilian team that played in the 2019 Copa America, in Brazil, at the invitation of Rodrigo Lasmar, chief medical officer of the team and who also serves on the mining team.

The resignation of the son of Alexandre Kalil, of the medical staff of Galo, exposed an old internal dispute between former presidents. Ricardo Guimarães and Alexandre Kalil have been political opponents at Atlético for many years and the break came when Guimarães was president and Kalil took care of football in 2003.

The feud increased when Kalil took over as president of the club, staying at Galo from 2008 to 2014. Ricardo ran the club from 2001 to 2006. With the recent investments of partners from Atlético-MG, including BMG, Ricardo Guimarães gained strength in management of Sérgio Sette Câmara, whose year 2020 has been marked by strong investments in more expensive athletes.

The distinction between Alexandre Kalil and Ricardo Guimarães had as main motto the approach of Ricardo to CBF, then chaired by Ricardo Teixeira, who was disaffected by Kalil, who was always against relating to the entity, considering that on several occasions he harmed the team alvinegro on and off the field.

The divergence caused Kalil to leave the management of Guimarães in 2003 and, in the following year, 2004, to become opposition to Ricardo by being the new president of the president of the Deliberative Council of Atlético-MG, and then to become the club’s president.

The rivalry may have increased, because in the Kalil period in the presidency, the Rooster achieved its greatest achievements, such as the Libertadores of 2013; Recopa and Copa do Brasil 2014, in addition to three miners, in 2010, 2012 and 2013. At the time of Ricardo Guimarães, Atlético was demoted in 2005, and their management received much criticism. Ricardo Guimarães has not yet commented on the facts described about Felipe Kalil’s resignation.

