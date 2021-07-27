Kali Uchis explains how she claims her power and strength through her image

Kali grew up under the influence and culture of Colombia and the United States, so there came a time where she wanted to claim power over her appearance and body. “In those days I was also very rebellious, so for me it was a form of reclaiming my power, like reclaiming my strength. And I realized that this world is very cruel and very unfree, it’s scary to be free and truly empowered by just doing whatever you want to do and not worrying about people’s opinion. That to me was like one push, it made me feel so free“Said the singer who now leads the international music charts.

Kali Uchis (Photos: Izack Morales for ELLE Mexico)

“Now that I have been accepting to be a woman for a few years, since I was twenty, I began to mix styles always trying to find the balance between the feminine and the masculine, without letting my identity be reflected in the color of my skin, because I think that for a while I just wanted to show my skin and dress in a very provocative way; that was my thing”, He explains about his style. “So it was very rare to find that balance.”