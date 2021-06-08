Kaley Cuoco would have no problem being remembered as “Penny from ‘The Big Bang Theory'” forever.

Although there are still several months to go before the Emmys, the actresses and actors who sound the loudest for a nomination are already beginning their “for your consideration” campaigns. Variety has started with its traditional encounters between artists, and has connected via Zoom to Elizabeth Olsen, who comes from sweeping with ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, with Kaley Cuoco, one of this year’s favorites thanks to ‘The Flight Attendant’.

In their chat, Cuoco reopened Penny’s melon. After twelve seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ it will be very difficult for the actress to turn the page, in the eyes of the public, of the character that gave her fame. And she has no problem with it, as she herself explained while telling a curious anecdote: “When ‘The Flight Attendant’ came out an article appeared saying ‘Kaley Cuoco, the new girl’. My team and I laughed out loud. ‘Don’t they know …?’ We feel like we’ve suddenly gotten away with something. At that time the biggest concern was ‘you are going to be known as Penny forever’, which by the way would be great, it was an incredible part of my life“.

Kaley Cuoco “would’ve been fine” being known as Penny from #TheBigBangTheory forever. She sits down with Elizabeth Olsen to chat about her iconic role for Variety’s #ActorsOnActors: https://t.co/3JhRQJg3cD pic.twitter.com/9GRpnJHldN ? Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2021

It is difficult to imagine that someone could not associate Kaley Cuoco with the neighbor of Leonard and Sheldon, a character who has already given her a Critics’ Choice Award. With ‘The Flight Attendant’ he not only achieved a new television success, he has also received nominations at the Golden Globes, the Actors Guild and most likely the Emmy, which will announce their nominations on July 13. The twelve seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ can be seen on HBO Spain and Amazon Prime Video, and ‘The Flight Attendant’ can only be found on HBO.

He also wants to know if there will be a second season of ‘WandaVision’

In the talk with Elizabeth Olsen, Cuoco wanted to know if there will be a second season of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, which says that he marathoned her with her husband, and Olsen replied “No. No. It’s definitely a miniseries”. To which Cuoco, he knew, said: “Miniseries. Well, we said the same thing”, referring to ‘The Flight Attendant’, which already has a second season confirmed. Elizabeth Olsen replied, “I mean, that’s what I say. I don’t know. With Marvel you can never say no.”