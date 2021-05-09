Kaley Cuoco talks about ‘the Big Bang Theory’ reunion

The actress Kaley Cuoco is “ready” for a reunion of the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory‘, but it seems everyone is quite busy. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ already has its version in Monopoly.

How we miss’The Big Bang Theory‘. Almost two years ago we said goodbye to the series, but his fans continue to celebrate his character’s legacy and look forward to a cast meeting to remember the best moments of the shoot. And that wish could become a reality. Kaley Cuoco, who is coming off a hit with ‘The Flight Attendant’ on HBO, has spoken on the subject with E! News and has given hope:

“It would definitely be open to some kind of series reunion. I can’t wait to see the ‘Friends’ one, so I’m definitely up for one too. It still feels like yesterday when we finished. I think everyone is trying new ones. roads and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how they all thrive. “

Of course, as is clear from these words and public interactions in recent years (like Johnny Galecki, her husband in fiction, congratulating the actress on Instagram for her birthday), The cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has continued to support each other beyond the series finale. And that is why the possibility of a meeting is closer. Although of course, each one is to his own: Cuoco is already preparing the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, Mayim bialik (Amy) has a new comedy, ‘Call Me Kat’, that is waiting to be renewed, Jim Parsons (Sheldon) continues to accumulate projects after Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’, Kunal nayyar (Raj) will appear in the upcoming Adam Sandler movie on Netflix, ‘Spaceman’, Simon Helberg (Howard) has a major role ‘Annette’ from Leos Carax alongside Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and Johnny galecki (Leonard) has been working on a television ‘reboot’ of ‘Help! The holidays are coming. ‘

As Cuoco has said:

“I think in a few years or when someone is open to it, I will definitely be willing to do it. It was a life changing experience for all of us, and it would be great to do it for the fans as well, because we had such an amazing fan base that I know. stayed with us for so long “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io