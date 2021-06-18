Kaley Cuoco revealed a scandal from the Big Bang Theory

The actress revealed that many celebrities who made cameos on The Big Bang Theory did not have a good time at all. Sight!

The Big Bang Theory was one of the most acclaimed sitcoms by the public. The series, which lasted 12 seasons, managed to win over viewers and win their affection. Although there were seasons that were better than others, fiction is always remembered by fans and also by its cast. Recently, Kaley Cuoco revealed some details and inconveniences that they had to deal with.

During a session of Variety’s Actors On Actors, Kaley Cuoco had a conversation with Elizabeth Olsen. There, the interpreter of The Big Bang Theory revealed that some of the guest stars they received were not very comfortable at first. This happened because it was uncomfortable for them to have to perform in front of an audience that was there, seeing them in person.

You may be interested: Jim Parsons reveals the real reason why he left The Big Bang Theory

Cameos weren’t always good

“Obviously, it’s my whole life. Especially with ‘The Big Bang Theory’, we’ve had guest stars, some of them magnificent drama actors, and they felt lost for a while. I grew up with it and have been doing it for a long time, so it comes naturally to me. It’s very different if you haven’t, “revealed Kaley Cuoco.

After the statement of the actress of the famous sitcom, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that something similar happened to her and Paul Bettany with WandaVision. The premiere episode was filmed with the public present, which was a challenge for its protagonists. On the other hand, during the Friends reunion, Matthew Perry himself revealed that he did not have a good time when filming Friends and the audience present did not laugh at his jokes. Definitely, no matter how much experience your actors or guests have, being in front of an audience that must laugh at your jokes can be very intimidating.