Kaley Cuoco did not know how to interpret a sex scene

Actor Michiel Huisman has revealed how badly Kaley Cuoco had it shooting an intimate scene for HBO’s The Flight Attendant.

The actress Kaley Cuoco will always be remembered for playing Penny in the great series The Big Bang TheoryBut when the program was terminated, he was not lacking in work. Since he lent his voice to Harley quinn in the animated series and also shot The Flight Attendant where she plays a stewardess who has a sexual affair with a man who later appears dead in her bed.

The Flight Attendant became a critical success and there will be a second season. What’s more Kaley Cuoco He even got a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the title character, Cassie Bowden. Now the actor Michiel Huisman has revealed details of how the filming of that intimate scene went.

“Of course I didn’t realize it, but for some reason she had never done a love scene before, I guess that never happened on The Big Bang Theory. So when we were doing a pretty decent one… We kissed on the bed, under the covers, we were doing our first scene like this and I realized that she was floating on top of me, she wasn’t actually sitting on my lap.

“After three takes, she starts shaking a little bit and I say, Kaley, what are you doing? Just sit down! And it turned out that she was very uncomfortable and had no idea how to do this. She was trying not to touch me. “

The actress continues with very interesting projects.

In the next few years we will see Kaley Cuoco in the second season of The Flight Attendant and a movie titled The Man from Toronto (2022) where the world’s deadliest murderer and New York’s biggest loser get confused in an Airbnb rental. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Ellen Barkin and Kevin Hart. In addition, he will also make the biopic of Doris Day an actress and singer who triumphed in the decades of the 40s, 50s and 60s of the 20th century.

