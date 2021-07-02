Kalashnikova and Gracheva win in Wimbledon round of 32

07/02/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova, number 74 of the WTA and the Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva, number 380 of the WTA won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon in one hour and two minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to the australian player Arina rodionova already kazaja Zarina Diyas, numbers 82 and 309 of the WTA. With this result, the pair secure the place for the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

During the match, Kalashnikova and Gracheva, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, achieved 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 59% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had a 59% first serve, made 6 double faults and managed to win 39% of their service points.

In the round of 16 Kalashnikova and Gracheva will face the winners of the match in which they will face Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova against Anna-Lena Friedsam Y Anna Blinkova.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is celebrated on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 63 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.