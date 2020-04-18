Idol and supporter of São Paulo, former player Kaká gave an interview to SPFCtv, the club’s official YouTube channel, and spoke of the past, present and future. He also took the opportunity to say that he is enjoying the work of Fernando Diniz and praising the board for keeping it from 2019 to 2020.

– I’m really enjoying it and I really enjoyed having kept Diniz. I found this very important. You finish the Brazilian, the questions come, send it away … It is the extremely immediate football of today. No, let’s keep it, let’s let it continue planting, because we believe it will reap … And when we were starting to reap some fruits, there was a pause, but no problem. The players are already understanding, it takes a while to process this whole idea, the philosophy, the coach’s way of playing and everything, but I like it, it will work – said Kaká, who plans to be part of the direction of some club in the future.

Kaká gave an interview to SPFCtv this week – PHOTO: Reproduction

Photo: Lance!

– I would very much like one day to return to the middle of football. Today I am preparing for this, I have taken some courses. The fact that I have good results on the field does not mean that I will have good results outside. I would like to thank São Paulo again, because I am taking a sport management course at Uefa and I need some practical hours, and São Paulo once again opened the doors for me to understand how a club works in its daily life, in your routine. Their critical sense changes a lot, we criticize a lot without knowing it. I am managing to bring what I am learning in theory to see in practice within a club.

Kaká recalled the beginning of his trajectory at the club: creating from the base categories in an era prior to the construction of CT de Cotia, he took a little longer than expected to be promoted to the professional squad. And today he sees everything with good humor.

– I had a bone age problem, I was 13 with a body of 11, I was 14 with a body of 12 … That’s when Pita, my coach at the time, changed my position. My original position was center forward, and he said: “look, for you not to play too much on your back, you will play head on, watching the game”. And from then on, São Paulo started to follow up with me. They took some boys from the grassroots and said: “we really want to do a laboratory, do some strengthening work and see how they will behave”. A newspaper here in São Paulo decided to give an article about this and the call is: “São Paulo prepares Cacá for the 21st century”. I was supposed to have gone to the professional in 2000, when Júlio Baptista went up, but in October 2000 I had an accident in the pool, fractured the sixth vertebra, and stayed until December with a cervical vest. In January I return to play in the São Paulo Cup and go up to the professional. This report is prophetic, because until 2000 it is not a 21st century yet. My gratitude is eternal to São Paulo.

Kaká played for São Paulo until 2003, when he was sold to Milan, and had a quick spell in 2014, before introducing himself to Orlando City, the United States club where he ended his career. In this second moment, he worked in a team with several individual highlights and was the vice-champion of the Brasileirão.

– I don’t speak in frustration, because frustration is a very strong word, but it feels bad. I could have done it. Beat Cruzeiro at home with a packed stadium, beautiful thing, and Cruzeiro have a season in which they make no mistakes. It feels like it was for very little. Being marked by winning a Brazilian would not be bad.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going