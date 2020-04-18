One of the idols of the recent history of São Paulo, Kaká praised the work being developed by coach Fernando Diniz at the head of the club. He approved the board’s decision to retain the coach for the 2020 season, even when there was some pressure for change in command. In addition, he assessed that the team was evolving until the competition stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, betting that soon great results will be achieved.

“I’m really enjoying it and I really enjoyed having kept Diniz. I thought that was very important. You finish the Brazilian and there are questions: ‘Send it away’. Football is extremely immediate these days. No, we will keep it. Let’s leave it continue planting because we believe we will reap. And when we were starting to reap some rewards, there was this pause. But no problem. The players are already understanding. I am enjoying it and it will work “, he said, in an interview with the São Paulo channel on Youtube.

Kaká, in an interview with the official channel of São Paulo

Photo: Playback / SPFCtv / Estadão

Best player in the world in 2007, Kaká retired from the pitch at the end of 2017. The former midfielder explained that he has been studying because he has the desire to work in the future as a manager. He also thanked São Paulo for helping him in this process. Formed in the basic divisions of the club, he was sold in 2003 to Milan, later returning in 2014.

“I would very much like to go back to football one day. Today I am preparing for that. I have taken some courses. The fact that I have had good results inside does not mean that I will have good results outside. I would like to thank São Paulo again. I am taking a sports management course at Uefa and I need some practical hours. São Paulo once again opened the door for me to understand how a club works on a daily basis, the routine. Its critical sense changes a lot. We criticize a lot thing without knowing. I am managing to bring what I am learning in theory, seeing in practice within a club “, he concluded.

.