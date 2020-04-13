Good news for Kaka. The former Real Madrid player has announced on his official Instagram profile that his wife Carolina Dias Leite is pregnant. The two met in 2016 and were married a few months ago.

In this way, the Brazilian expects his third child. A confessed Catholic, Kaka has announced it thus: «Children are the inheritance of the lord, a reward that he gives », quoting a biblical passage.

Carolina Dias has also shared the great news on her official profile: «Thank you Jesus for the sacrifice of love, for being alive within us and for being a daily renewal of good spirit and hope. Thank you for supporting us with your powerful hand, thank you for the miracle of life and for the supernatural force of generating a life! », wrote the woman from Kaka.