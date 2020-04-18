Even away from the lawns, Kaká remains very identified with the Sao Paulo, club that revealed it and for which it is one of the great idols. Outside the four lines, the ex-player keeps an eye on Tricolor. Through a video released on the official channel of the club, this Friday, he praised the work of Fernando Diniz.

In addition to evaluating the coach, Kaká praised the choice of the board, who played for Diniz even after an irregular 2019 final in the Brazilian Championship.

“I’m really enjoying it and I really enjoyed having Diniz. This is very important. You finish the Brazilian and there are questions, in an extremely immediate football as it is today. No, let’s keep it, let him continue planting because we believe he will and when we started to reap some rewards, there was this pause, but without any problems. The players already understand, it takes a while to process this philosophy, the coach’s way, but I like it. It will work ” , pointed out the São Paulo idol.

Kaká appeared at Tricolor Paulista in 2001, as one of the great gems of the grassroots categories. It was three years at the club before he was sold to Milan and wrote history in European football, with the right to win the award for best player in the world.

In 2014, Kaká returned to the club that revealed him and was one of the key players in that year’s Brasileirão campaign. Under the command of Muricy Ramalho, São Paulo finished in second place, behind champion Cruzeiro. The runner-up left a bitter taste for the tricolor idol.

“I don’t speak in frustration because it is very strong. But it feels bad. I could have done it. We beat Cruzeiro at home, I play with a packed stadium, and Cruzeiro makes a season that doesn’t go wrong. But there is a feeling of that was very close. To be scored winning a Brazilian is not bad “, he said.

With two spells at São Paulo, Kaká totaled 155 games for the club, with 51 goals scored. The only title for the club was the 2001 Rio-São Paulo Tournament, in which the midfielder was decisive, scoring the two winning goals in the final against Botafogo.

Sports Gazette

