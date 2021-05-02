Kajetan Kajetanowicz, offensive in WRC3: “I need to be much faster”

Kajetan Kajetanowicz was the king of the European Rally Championship (ERC) between 2015 and 2017, achieving three consecutive titles of the continental contest. In his final jump to the WRC, the Pole has left his mark with the runner-up in the WRC2 category in 2019A result that can be combined with third place in the WRC3 class last year. Rresults that force ‘Katjo’ to step forward and fight for the title of the fighting category of the World Rally Championship, an objective that I started in the best possible way after achieving victory in the WRC3 class of Rally Croatia.

Kajetanowicz started his program in the WRC3 category of the World Championship with victory on the Croatian asphalt stages. The Pole had a solid performance, although he benefited from victory in Yohan Rossel’s accident with his Citroën C3 Rally2. With the horizon free, ‘Katjo’ had no problem finishing up front of the WRC3 class with the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of the Cantabrian team RaceSeven, although he was not completely satisfied with this victory. And is that his pace in general and on the Power Stage was not the best, to the point of finishing third in the last stage of the rally.

Jari Huttunen defines his 2021 season in the World Championship WRC2 categoryRead news

In fact, Kajetan Kajetanowicz He assured after the Rally Croatia: «We have to do much more because we have seen in the last special that the difference with other riders has been very big. It is true that I did not push 150% because I had to ensure the victory, but it is something that has to make us think. I need to be much faster if I want to fight for the victories and for the title in the WRC3 category of the World Rally Championship at the end of the season. In Croatia the plan was to win our category and get all the extra points on the Power Stage, but it couldn’t be.