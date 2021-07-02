Kaja Juvan progresses to Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 12:16 CEST

Kaja juvan, Slovenian, number 102 of the WTA, won in the 30th finals of Wimbledon in one hour and ten minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Clara Burel, French tennis player, number 143 of the WTA. After this result, the Slovenian tennis player manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Juvan managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, obtained 53% of the first service, did not commit any double fault, managing to win 65% of the service points. As for Burel, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, had a 41% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the Slovenian player will face the American Cori gauff, number 23 and seeded number 20, next Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.