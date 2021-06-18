Kaitlynn Carter Expecting First Child — See the Cute Announcement

Today in cute bb news, Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The Hills star (sorry, The Hills: NEW BEGINNINGS star) announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, posting a photo of her and Kristopher’s shadows against a wall.

And yes, her co-stars are super pumped. Caroline D’Amore wrote, “Yessssssss !!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can’t wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!” while Audrina Patridge wrote “Cutest belly !!!” alongside a simple red heart emoji.

Kay, so in case all of this is brand! new! information, People reports that Kaitlynn and Kristopher have been dating since May 2020. Before that, Kaitlynn was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus, and was previously married to her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner — though their wedding wasn’t legal. As Brody told Spencer Pratt on the show, “We met with attorneys and sh * t like that two weeks before we left for Indonesia, went and got married in Indonesia, and ever since then, we’ve both been incredibly busy. We just haven’t gotten around to going to do it in the whole courthouse or however we’re going to decide to get legally married. Like I said, whether you put it on a piece of paper or have just a celebration in Indonesia, we’re married and she’s my wife and I love her to death …. We’ve just got to get some things sorted out . “

Clearly a lot has changed (watch The Hills for more, lol), but huge congrats to Kaitlynn on this happy news.

