Kaitlyn Dever starring in ‘Rosaline’ for 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to ‘Rosaline‘, film adaptation of Rebecca Serle’s novel’ When You Were Mine ‘which is a modern version of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. According to Deadline, actress Kaitlyn Dever (‘Booksmart’) will star in the project described as a comedic version of one of the most famous love stories ever told.

This twist will show the story through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman who turns out to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to thwart the famous romance and win back her boy, turns into a journey of self-discovery as she finally works to help the hapless lovers get back together.

The film will be directed by Karen Maine (‘Yes, God, Yes’) from a script by Scott Neustadfer and Michael H. Weber. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will produce for 21 Laps, with Emily Morris and Becca Edelman supervising the project on behalf of the studio. Sarah Shepard of 20th Century Studios will also supervise the film.