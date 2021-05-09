Kaitlyn Dever, in a new version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to this remake of William Shakespeare’s classic The story is written by the writers of ‘(500) days together’

After acquiring the script for ‘No One Will Save You’ starring Kaitlyn dever, 20th Century Studios has just acquired another project that will feature the same actress. he new project is about ‘Rosaline’, a modern and comical version of ‘Romeo & Juliet’.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Karen maine (‘Yes, my God, Yes’) will direct this version of the William Shakespeare classic. The film will tell the famous love story from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline, who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. Although Rosaline at first sets out to break with the history of the famous unhappy lovers, a journey of self-discovery leads her to try to help them get back together.

The story of ‘Rosaline’ has been on the move for years and features a script from the creators of ‘(500) days together’, Scott neustadter Y Michael H. Weber, who also wrote ‘Here and Now’, with Miles teller Y Shailene woodleySo they know a thing or two about young love and the emotional torment it can bring.

The current project had been created at MGM before returning to the market, which is how 20th Century Studios was able to acquire Rosaline. The studio and the producers Shawn levy Y Dan cohen of 21 Laps have wanted to have Maine in the direction. Sarah Shepard will oversee the studio project. Maine recently wrote and directed the sassy indie comedy ‘Yes My God Yes’ starring Natalia Dyer, known for ‘Stranger Things’. The film was acquired by Vertical Entertainment after its 2019 SXSW premiere, and was based on the Maine short film of the same name.

After ‘Super nerds’ and ‘Unbelievable’, Dever already has a series of projects: aHe has finished the film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ starring Ben platt, and is currently shooting the Hulu series ‘Dopesick’, with Michael Keaton.

Also Dever just signed to play the daughter of George Clooney Y Julia Roberts on Universal’s comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ which will see her reunite with her ‘Super Nerd’ co-star, Billie lourd. From ‘No One Will Save You’ the details of the plot are unknown, but the film comes from the screenwriter and director Brian Duffield,. We’ll see which movie starts 20th Century Studios first.

