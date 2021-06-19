Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Face

I’m going to say this one … last … time because apparently some of y’all didn’t hear me. OK, paying attention? Good. Stop 👏🏽 commenting 👏🏽 on 👏🏽 people’s 👏🏽 faces. Legit no one (let me repeat, no one) cares what you think about the fact that someone looks different than they did * gasp * six years ago.

Kaitlyn Bristowe constantly gets comments (from other women at that!) About her face. She’s gorgeous, successful, and funny AF, yet people want to comment on her looks all the damn time. One person recently tweeted, “Can anyone tell me what’s different about @kaitlynbristowe look? I can’t put my finger on it.”

Kaitlyn replied, “6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight. “

Another person wrote, “Bah god @ kaitlynbristowe’s face is BUSTED.” This is 1. Rude. 2. Inaccurate. 3. Terrible grammar.

Kaitlyn simply wrote, “so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus.” Really tho. Imagine being so bored with your life that you go out of your way to @ someone about their face. Ugh.

Sadly, the former Bachelorette is used to getting these sorts of comments. Earlier this year, she posted a fire selfie with an incredible caption. “Hey Kaitlyn are your lips real?” she began, imitating the type of comments she gets on social media.

She continued, “Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun make up, fake lashes, skin care, I also like a little filler and botox. I know I have an“ influence ”. I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body. And if you’re gonna do it, go to @ indierx.co cuz in my opinion, they’re the best in the biz. I’m open to this Convo if you have any comments or questions! @elisabethsmithpa. “

A true kween. So, just keep your judgey comments to yourself. Pls and ty.

