The WWE wrestler Kairi Sane He could leave WWE and return to Japan. His contract ends at the end of this month.

Kairi Sane could leave WWE

During the last few days, much of the current WWE News focused on the layoffs that the company is carrying out due to the COVID 19 pandemic. During the next few days there will be more layoffs, as well as some non-renewals of contracts. This could be the Kairi Sane case, which ends its bond at the end of this month and the company may not renew its contract.

Kairi wants to return to Japan and several companies from that country confirmed an upcoming return of the fighter to her homeland during our visit to the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. This return may have been precipitated by the pandemic, but it is something that was going to happen sooner or later.

What will happen to Asuka?

The Kabuki Warriors would be dissolved after Kairi’s departure from WWE and Asuka would return to compete as an individual fighter. His performance the last weeks in the weekly shows has made Vince McMahon have a special affection for him, valuing everything he does and expressing it to the other managers. We can see a big push to Asuka soon in WWE.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.