Kairat challenges Barça or Dobovec in ‘semis’ … but without Higuita!

04/28/2021 at 5:37 PM CEST

Kairat Almaty eliminated Benfica (6-2) in extra time after finishing 2-2 in regulation time and he will face on Saturday in the semifinals the winner of the duel that will be played by FC Barcelona and Dobovec at 8:00 p.m.

KAI

BEN

KAIRAT ALMATY, 6

(1 + 1 + 1 + 3): Higuita (p., 1′-30 ‘), Douglas Jr., Orazov (1), Gadeia (2, 1d.p.), Fernandinho -starting five-, Serikov (ps , 31’-40 ‘), Humberto, Edson (1), Rangel, Akbalikov, Tursagalov (1) and Nurgozhin.

BENFICA, 2

(1 + 1 + 0 + 0): Roncaglio (p.), Chishkala, Jesús (1), Tayebi, Robinho -five starting-, André Correia (ps), Fábio Cecílio, Tiago Brito (1), Arthur, Rafael Henmi , Jacaré, Fits and Silvestre Ferreira.

REFEREES

Nikola Jelic (Croatia) and Borislav Kolev (Bulgaria). Higuita was sent off for two yellow cards at 31:47 (9:53 and 31:47), from Kairat Almaty. They showed yellow cards to Rangel (11:28), Akbalikov (17:04), Edson (29:10) and coach Kaká (44:51), from Kairat Almaty; and Tayebi (31:35) and André Correia (37:07), from Benfica.

GOALS

0-1, Gadeia (15:04); 1-1, Jesus (15:34); 2-1, Edson (30:36); 2-2, Tiago Brito (34:32); 3-2, Tursagulov (44:33); 4-2, Gadeia, with a double penalty (46:48); 5-2, Fernandinho (48:48); 6-2, Orazov (49:57).

INCIDENTS

First match of the quarterfinals of the Final to Eight of the Futsal Men’s Champions League played behind closed doors at the Kresimir Cosic Hall (Zadar, Croatia).

Despite the fact that the Barça team added three consecutive defeats in the Finals to Four against those of Almaty, the goalkeeper Higuita will miss those semifinals after seeing the red for two yellows this Wednesday In rooms. And Dudu is out for Covid, so the young Serikov will play.

Two teams faced each other with a fairly similar style of play as they had two goalkeepers who tend to always threaten to join the offensive game as is the case of the highly reputed Higuita in the Kazakhs and Diego Roncaglio on the Portuguese side.

Another aspect that was crystal clear is that the fears that Barça coach Andreu Plaza expressed in the run-up to this Final to Eight were more than founded. The referees let us play so much in Europe that sometimes it seems that not even a baseball stick would signal a fault. Bad news for Ferrao.

Two goals in a row

Returning to the duel that has opened this quarter-round of the Champions League, control, tacticism and nervous play waiting for mistakes they presided over the first minutes in Zadar.

Jacaré had the first notable occasion at 5 ‘, but his shot was taken out by the rear of the Kairat under sticks. However, Roncaglio was risking too much by playing so far ahead and in the 7 ‘the’ black beast ‘of Barça in the Four Finals gave him the first warning.

In the 11 ‘the ex-interista Humberto took half a meter from the goal a dangerous shot by Rafael Henmi and in the 12’ Orazov did not reach a great center from another former Movistar Inter as Gadeia. Despite the fact that he reached an agreement with Barça, everything indicates that the Brazilian will not wear a blaugrana next season.

Roncaglio took a risk again on 15 ‘and there Gadeia stole his wallet to shoot an impotent Rafael Hemni under the sticks after a combination with Fernandinho.

However, on the next play an excellent Jacaré’s maneuver with his back to goal allowed Afonso Jesús to sign the 1-1 perfectly placed on the far post.

Expelled Higuita!

Two minutes after the restart Fernandinho spliced ​​high a good pass from Douglas Jr., a player whose serious injury prevented him from playing for Barça. And Gadeia shot high off a free kick when he was in a great position. Equality was total … although Benfica already had four fouls.

Higuita reacted well to Chishkala in minute 27 and halfway through the second act an exceptional Edson stole the ball from Tiago Brito and made it 2-1 at 9:24 am from the end.

However, the former best goalkeeper in the world Higuita was used too harshly when clearing a long pass and hit Chishkala’s body with the sole of his foot and saw the second yellow on 32 ‘. And the second, Dudú, has Covid, so it was the turn of the twenty-something Serikov.

The Kazakhs emerged from the inferiority despite the shot at the post by the Iranian Tayebi and a great intervention by the newly incorporated goalkeeper Serikov, but nothing more to regain equality Tiago Brito made it 2-2 with a sensational volley.

Kairat reigns in overtime

The marker did not move despite the fact that Douglas Jr. took a raised ball from the goal line and in an extension in which after options from Fernandinho and Gadeia Humberto was about to score. Huge responses from Roncaglio.

In the last minute of the first part of extra time, a colossal personal move at the turn of the Kazakh Tursagulov to sign the 3-2 and overtake Kairat for the third time with a goal that Roncaglio missed.

The registrations took their toll on Benfica, who conceded the 4-2 on a double penalty that he masterfully transformed the exinterista Gadeia by beating André, who came out alone for that action.

To complete the sentence, Serikov took the 4-3 under sticks and against Fernandinho he scored the 5-2 after a magnificent break. Y the final 6-2 was scored by Orazov with three seconds to go.