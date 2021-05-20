Kaia Gerber talks about her relationship with Jacob Elordi for the first time

“[Cuando] it was fashion month, she was so young that she had kissed only one person. She had never had a high school boyfriend or anything like that. So I tended to date older people because those were the people I was withKaia recounted. “And they put me in situations where one day I would wake up and think, how did I get here? I have no idea what i’m doing and i need help. And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That’s what it means to really grow up, not to be afraid to ask, “he said in the interview.

Although neither the actor nor the model had publicly confirmed the relationship, we had already seen them together too many times, especially going out to exercise, visiting cafes and walking Kaia’s puppy. In addition, they now agree that both will be actors, as Gerber joined as an actress on American Horror Story, in its tenth season, from Ryan murphy.