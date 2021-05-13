Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi walk hand in hand

Kaia Gerber has been inseparable from her boyfriend, the Spanish Jacob Elordi, with whom she walked hand in hand in Soho.

Kaia Gerber, the 19-year-old top model who has conquered the runways, daughter of Rande Derber and Cindy Crawford is now the girlfriend of Spanish actor Jacob Elordi.

While Kaia is set for her screen debut during the eleventh season of the “American Horror Story” series, titled “Double Feature,” her boyfriend also has plans for the future on a professional level.

Jacob, who appears in hit series like “Euphoria” and “The Kissing Stand,” is also preparing to reprise his role in the second part of “Euphoria,” where he shared credits with Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

As duty calls, they both enjoy touring Soho, New York together as they walk hand in hand; but yes, well protected with masks and sunglasses.

However, they also take breaks to take some pictures during the journey or stop for a drink from time to time, always with due precautions.

Although they are four years apart, it seems that their relationship has worked out wonderfully with everything and their busy schedules. According to the famous parents of the model, both are happy because they also see their happy child at all times.

In addition to going out for walks and chatting often, Kaia and Jacob join forces to train together and go out with their mutual friends or have dinner, as they both have a laid-back personality and are letting things go at their own pace without pressure.