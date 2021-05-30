Kai Havertz on being Chelsea’s most expensive player, ‘I don’t give a fuck’

Chelsea were crowned champions of the UEFA champions league after beating Manchester City 1-0, with a goal from Kai havertz, who is the most expensive signing in the history of the Blues and “paid” for his signing with this score.

At the end of the match, Havertz was questioned about the situation of its high cost, as Chelsea paid 100 million euros to Bayer Leverkusen for his signing for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Also read: Fernando Palomo says goodbye to the Champions League broadcasts after the final in Porto

Faced with this question by the reporter, Kai Havertz was quite honest and assured that “he did not give a damn” whether or not he was the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, as he was only thinking about the title he won.

“To be honest, I don’t give a damn about that now. We won the fucking Champions League, we just want to celebrate “

Faced with this tremendous response, César Azpilicueta, captain of the Blues, could not hide his reaction and hugged his partner after his statement, to the surprise of the court reporter.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: