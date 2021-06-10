Kaffie against Hoy, Andrea Legarreta and Montijo for “classists” | Instagram

“Clasistas”, without mincing words and with the attitude that characterizes the “show villain“Alex Kaffie did not remain silent and lashed out at the Today Program.

Kaffie, who was part of the cast of the morning star of Televisa, shared in the program he is now part of on Imagen Televisión, Sale el Sol, that in Today They are very class-oriented, since they sent him to the little economic kitchen.

The journalist confessed that he ended up in “la covachita”, because the production of the Hoy Program prevented him from eating in the same breakfast room that his star drivers did, Andrea Legarreta Y Galilea Montijo.

Alex Kaffie revealed everything in the Trapitos al Sol section, where he pointed out that he suffered from classism due to this situation, but that the pork rinds from the cheap kitchen were delicious.

On the other hand, who also ended up revealing details of a famous morning was Carlos Arenas, who at the request of Ana María Alvarado, indicated that he did not eat with his companions of Come the joy And not because he was forbidden to be there, but because he himself got up and left with the audio workers, Carlos indicated that he did not like his fellow drivers.

They highlighted that Alex Kaffie looks quite different and happy now that he is part of Sale el Sol, where they assure his attitude is completely different; he attributed it to this situation.

Kaffie, despite being out of the Hoy Program, has turned out to be a headache for Andrea Rodríguez Doria and her production. The villain of the shows does not stop leaking information about the program and has even ruined some exclusives, announcing them ahead of time.