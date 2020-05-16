Metal Max Xeno: Reborn is already close to its release for Japan, after July 9 the game may be available worldwide, and for that reason it has become a highly anticipated title by fans of the franchise. Considering that it is less than a month before the premiere, Kadokawa Games has decided reveal more important details about the characters, thus showing information about the abilities of each of them, appearance and personality.

Furthermore, the developers have also shared some screenshots of Metal Max Xeno: Reborn so fans can get to know each of the game’s warriors a little more. Next, we leave you the images of the characters so that you can see each of the news.

New screenshots of Metal Max Xeno: Reborn for Nintendo Switch

As you can see, the information focuses on the character growth system, which is distributed in 5 different skill trees, such as Driving, Repairing, Medical, Militia and Surviving. The characteristics and skills of these fighters are as follows:

Talis the lone hunter: “Drive” skill tree and features specials called Babel Blast and Illusion Drive and All Cannons Fire. On the other hand, it also has a «Neph-Tech» skill tree that gives it the Revenge Hellfire power.

Yokky the mechanic: “Repair” skill tree. It has repair of damages and repair of remains. In addition, it also has the special ability to Loosen.

Toni, the survivor: “Survive” skill tree and features the special abilities of Smoke Bomb and Play Dead.

Dylan, the leader: skill tree «Militia». It has the special abilities Roar of the Beast and Steal, in addition, it has the Manly Punch! that allows you to win battles in one fell swoop.

Maria, the legendary soldier: skill tree «Militia». It has unique abilities called Earth Rumble and Human Patriot and includes the Earth Rumble and Human Patriot powers.

Misaki the doctor: “Medical” skill tree, this one has a Bomb Master and its special ability is the Forbidden Syringe.

Ittica, the popular: “Militia” skill tree. It has Maria’s Earth Rumble and Dylan’s Steal abilities. Also, his special is called Blind Fire.