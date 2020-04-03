New female tag team champions?

Wrestlemania | The women’s division can boast of having very solid pair champions. Not only on an individual level (Asuka and Kairi are the best in WWE), but also as a tag team.

The Japanese have been able to turn around battles that seemed impossible. Without going further, they beat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (possibly two of the best fighters of this era) in a TLC match just a few months ago.

It must be said, the Women’s Tag Team Championships are not defending themselves often. The disappearance of the Ilconics map and Mandy Rose’s story with Otis they have left the Kabuki with little competition.

In this scenario a couple appears that at first seemed clear that it would not last. Everything indicated that Nikki Cross would be an instrument of Little Miss Bliss for a few months until he betrayed her. However, they have carved out a niche for themselves in the tag team division and now seem to be aiming for the top.

The bruises have prevented us from seeing Alexa again at the top of the roster on an individual level (almost two years have passed since he lost his Raw Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey), and Cross has barely been able to show his full potential on an individual level. However, this tag team is well understood in stringing and already have a reign as two-month couple champions, who lost precisely to the Japanese.

Wrestlemania is never your best PPV

We are facing a combat of 4 women who they have never won at Wrestlemania.

Asuka lost his unbeaten streak vs. Charlotte in WM34 and last year she did not win the Women’s Battle Royale while Kairi has participated and lost in the last two Women’s Battle Royale as a special NXT guest.

Alexa Bliss reached WM33 as SmackDown champion (lost to Naomi), WM34 as Raw champion (lost to Nia Jax) and hosted WM35. Niki Cross participated in the Women’s Battle Royale of 2019 and was precisely eliminated by Asuka.

These two couples seek their first Wrestlemania Moment… who will get it?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.