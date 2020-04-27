The Mexican pop group Kabah, rerecorded the song Héroes, as well as a new video clip, to pay tribute to all those essential workers, who risk their health in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic, such as doctors, nurses and public servants, among others.

The song was part of the 2000 album XNE, authored by the group and producer Aureo Baqueiro, and was subsequently included on the 2005 album El Pop, in an acoustic version with Benny Ibarra.

“We can be heroes here, once again, once more, and being heroes like that, you will find, and in the intensity, in the center is peace, from the heart the soul will rise, inhabit eternity,” he says in one of their stanzas.

“It is because of the respect and admiration that we have towards all the people who are making a superhuman effort to protect everyone else, such as doctors, nurses, stretcher-bearers, cleaning staff and public servants, as well as the media” , the member Federica Quijano told Notimex.

Also, in the new footage, which was made in-house, now available on digital platforms, You can see the six members: André, Daniela, Sergio, Federica, René and María José, who, from their homes, interpret the song and interspersed with some images of health workers. “We thank all the anonymous heroes,” said Quijano.

jb

