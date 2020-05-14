As a result of the coronavirus, the fate of this year’s San Diego music, comedy and food festival will be determined in mid-June, according to Jason Felts of KAABOO.

The three-day event is slated for September 18-20 in Petco Park, after being held from 2015 to 2019 at the Del Mar Racecourse and on the adjacent fairgrounds.

Felts, who has played a key role at the festival since 2016, is the CEO of Virgin Fest, which last year acquired KAABOO from its founders. He did not respond over the weekend in time to be quoted in Monday’s Union-Tribune article on the state of KAABOO, Wonderfront and other major festivals and concerts scheduled for San Diego this summer.

But in an email Tuesday night, Felts shed new light on the 2020 edition of KAABOO, which is slated to take place at Petco Park as a joint presentation by Virgin Fest and the San Diego Padres.

“We will make a final decision on holding KAABOO San Diego no later than June 15 as more information becomes available,” Felts said in the email.

“In the event the event is postponed or canceled, current pass holders will have the option of a full refund. In the meantime, we wish everyone good health. ”

Jason Felts, wearing sunglasses, sees OneRepublic perform on the Sunset Cliffs stage at KAABOO Del Mar on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The fate of the KAABOO San Diego 2020 festival in Petco Park is to be determined.

(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

In Monday’s Union-Tribune article on KAABOO status, Padres president of business operations Erik Greupner indicated that the September festival will likely be rescheduled.

“We are … actively working with our concert and festival promoter partners to reschedule their summer events and develop plans for those events that ensure the health and safety of all who attend,” said Greupner.

“When we have more definitive information on rescheduled events, we will work with our partners to communicate our plans publicly.”

Many other 2020 summer festivals have been postponed until next year or canceled due to the coronavirus.

On March 10, the annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in Indio were postponed from their original dates in April to October.

It remains to be seen whether the current ban on major public events in California will prevent the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals from taking place on their rescheduled dates in the fall.

On Saturday, the June 6 and 7 edition of Virgin Fest at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles was canceled by the coronavirus. That festival was being co-produced by Felts and the Virgin Group led by Richard Branson.

Here is Felts’ full statement on the 2020 edition of KAABOO San Diego:

“We are currently monitoring all city, county, state and nation announcements related to COVID 19 and large-scale meetings regarding KAABOO San Diego scheduled for this September. While it is true that we currently want to move forward with the event, the well-being of KAABOO fans, attendees, staff, artists, and the San Diego community is of vital importance.

“We will make a final decision on holding KAABOO San Diego no later than June 15 as more information becomes available. If the event is postponed or canceled, current pass holders will have the option to receive a full refund. In the meantime, we wish everyone good health. ”