K-Pop: TVXQ’s Changmin Shares His Exciting Marriage Plans / Photo: MHN

Congratulations to the singer of TVXQ, Changmin: going to marry! The 32-year-old performer shared the exciting news with his fans in a personally written letter on June 12.

¡Shim Chang-min, better known by his stage name, Max Changmin, is preparing for get marry! The singer, who is a member of the duo of k-pop, TVXQ, confirmed their relationship, which was first reported in 2019, in a letter to fans on June 12. He also revealed that he and his girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, will marry this September.

At the opening of his letter, Changmin admitted that he was struggling to share his news with fans. At the end of the day, however, he knew he had to be honest with his faithful followers.

“On the one hand, my heart feels heavy and apologetic at the thought that my sudden news will surprise and perhaps annoy some fans who always support me with great affection,” he wrote, according to Soompi.

“However, I felt that it is my duty to share news of an important event in my life through my own words and not through the words of others,” said the artist.

He then confirmed the December 2019 news report that he is in a relationship with a “non-celebrity.” He continued to keep his identity private in his ad. “There is a woman I am currently dating,” Changmin wrote.

Made up of Changmin and Yunho, TVXQ is recognized as one of the most outstanding K-Pop groups. For this reason, it was thought that fans would not take the news of the marriage well, as has happened with other artists such as Chen from the EXO group; however, this time the fans were happy with the announcement / Photo: Soompi

“We have had a good relationship with trust and faith in others, and naturally I decided that I wanted to continue my life together with this person, so we made the decision to celebrate our wedding in September, when the heat comes. Get cold. “wrote the singer.

Fans react to Max Changmin’s upcoming marriage

After Changmin shared his letter, his management company, SM Entertainment, confirmed that the wedding will take place on September 5. Other details of the wedding, including the exact location and time, will be kept private.

SM Entertainment also assured fans that Changmin will continue his duties with TVXQ after he is married.

Despite Changmin’s anxiety about opening their relationship, fans across the board were highly supportive once the news broke. Fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages and shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming nuptials. Congratulations to the happy couple!