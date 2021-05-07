K-pop stars appear in new crypto-themed movie ‘Twenty Hacker’

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Screenshot of the trailer. Source: Youtube / EonTalk

A galaxy of K-pop stars-turned-actors is likely to lure music and film fans to a new crypto-themed South Korean film that will begin streaming on major international platforms in the coming days.

As reported last year, pop star Kwon Hyun-bin, also known as Viini, from the K-pop boy band JBJ, was recruited to play the title role in what was originally filmed as a miniseries, but then it was edited into a movie. Originally called Romantic Hacker, the film has now been released in South Korea as Twenty Hacker. According to Newsen, the film marks the star’s cinematic debut.

[contenido incrustado]

Also featured in the movie is Cho Hyun-young, a former member of the girl group Rainbow. Cho has devoted himself to acting in recent years since the chart-leading group’s disbandment.

And another girl group star-turned-actress plays Kwon’s love interest: Im Na-young, former member of pop acts IOI and Pristin. I performed one of the songs that appear on the film’s soundtrack.

As if that wasn’t enough, another boy band member, Boys’ Republic’s Lee Su-woong also appears in the new movie.

Twenty Hacker tells the story of how Kwon’s character, Jae-min, sees his father driven to suicide after hackers used ransomware to attack his company’s servers. Jae-min decides to take revenge and devotes all his energy to becoming a computer boffin, developing extraordinary “white” hacking skills.

His skills draw the attention of Cho’s character, who recruits him to work for his underground gang of benevolent hackers.

Meanwhile, a small rival cabal of young and elite hackers but with malicious intent decided to wreak havoc on the country’s largest crypto exchange. They manage to break through the exchange’s strict security system defenses and send sinister text messages to the exchange’s many clients about the impending withdrawal of tokens from their wallets.

Kwon’s character, along with the rest of Cho’s gang, is forced into a race against time to prevent hackers from stealing funds from users of the exchange.

In a greater inclination towards cryptocurrencies, Im plays one of Jae-min’s childhood friends, turning to him for help when his father becomes the victim of a potentially crippling crypto-themed scam.

If all this crypto-flavored South Korean screen fun leaves you wanting more, you’re in luck. Armed with a budget of $ 540 million, production is ongoing on Pumping Time, which will feature not only stars from South Korea, but also stars from Hollywood. Already shaping up to be the crypto world’s answer to Game of Thrones, the upcoming series is slated to run for 10 seasons.

____

Learn more:

– Ashton Kutcher invested in Bitcoin despite his wife’s advice

– What do Coinbase CEO Paris Hilton and McDonald’s have in common? NFT

– A GameStop movie is coming up, and the Winklevoss are going to produce it

– Bitcoin Camp Losing Nail Biting Game Released By Actress GOT Arya

-Kate Winslet Joins The Cast Of OneCoin Crypto Scam Movie

– Winklevoss ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ to co-produce a movie about themselves