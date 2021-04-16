K-Pop phenomenon Mamamoo jumps into streaming with a show on LIVENow

MADRID, 13 Apr. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The K-Pop Quartet Mamamoo announces a virtual show inspired by New York. An exclusive show to celebrate his seven-year career that will take place May 1 and 2 and that can be followed in streaming through the events platform LIVENow where tickets are already on sale.

The four members of Mamamoo will get on an imposing vertical scenery with echoes of New York skyscrapers full of fire escapes that will connect the different levels. Each plant will provide Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar Y Wheein the backdrop for a performance in which they will review all their great hits, without forgetting their complex and striking choreographies.

Also, during the show Mamamoo’s four members will show their followers behind-the-scenes images and testimonials in which they will reveal the day-to-day life in the group.

Since its debut in 2014, Mamamoo has become one of the greatest exponents of K-Pop and one of the reference girl bands on the world music scene. In addition to their success as a group, Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar Y Wheein each have a successful solo career. Their development as artists has resulted in an increasingly extensive discography (3 studio albums, 10 EPs and 18 singles), and songwriting credits on hymns such as ‘Hip’, ‘Aya’, ‘Dingga’, ‘Yes I Am’ or ‘Um Oh Ah Yeah’.

THREE HOURS SLOTS

Mamamoo’s live show will hit homes around the world through LIVENow on May 1 and 2 in three time slots: For Asia / Pacific countries, the performance will take place on Saturday May 1 (Seoul 6:00 p.m., Sydney 8:00 p.m. and Manila 5:00 p.m.), for United Kingdom and Europe also on May 1 (London 8:00 p.m., Madrid 9:00 p.m. and Moscow 10:00 p.m.) and for the American public the performance will take place on Sunday, May 2 (Los Angeles 6:00 p.m., New York 9:00 p.m. and Lima 9:00 p.m.).

Local ticket prices and other information are available on the LIVENow website.

Mamamoo’s performance will be the first by a K-Pop group on LIVENow and it comes after the series of international shows in which artists such as Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Maroon 5, Ellie Goulding and Pete Tong have gathered.