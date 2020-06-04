Korean pop (K-Pop) fans shared thousands of posts to drown out racist posts that white supremacy began to publish

Fans of K-Pop took over the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter It emerged as a response by white supremacists to Blackout Tuesday and #BlackLivesMatteres was a movement against racism and is part of the protests taking place in multiple cities in the United States.

Hey, I was already very excited to see what the #WhiteLivesMatter was about until I saw that it was just the k-popers fucking the police again xd pic.twitter.com/uJly6VeATN – xd (@cringegirli) June 3, 2020

I don’t have a Fancam but here are some photos so you can appreciate how beautiful Park Jimin is 💕 # WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/54BTJF9hiU – Syeolli🌸 (@Shirley_cardena) June 3, 2020

Korean Pop Fans (K-Pop) They shared thousands of posts to drown out the racist posts that White Supremacy began to publish.

Over a period of time, Korean music fan posts posted memes, artist content, gifs, and games to completely bury almost all real racist messages using that hashtag that quickly became trending in many parts of the world.

Most fans of this musical genre are found in the United StatesHowever, some users from Korea were also very active.

Other hashtags they used were #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter, also linked to police supporters and Donald Trump.

It should be remembered that the union of K-Pop fans had already been used against the Dallas Police that implemented an app to receive videos on “illegal activities of the protests”, called iWatch Dallas.

On that occasion the fans sinking the app with videos of Korean music stars, fancams, memes and videos of police violence against protesters.

Likewise, they left dozens of negative reviews against the app on the App Store and Google Play, including messages like “Black Lives Matter” and protest acronyms like ACAB (used to say All Cops Are Bastards, which is Spanish is All Cops Are Bastards).

Due to technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily. pic.twitter.com/zksA1hkVhV – Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2020

.