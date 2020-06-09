As American protesters took to the streets to mourn the death of George Floyd, an unexpected ally has emerged for their cause: K-pop fans.

Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee to the ground with his knee for several minutes, even after he stopped moving. K-pop fans outraged by police brutality and other political disappointments quickly mobilized, redeploying the platforms and hashtags they routinely use to highlight their favorite stars to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They flooded far-right hashtags and police apps with short videos and memes from their K-pop stars.

In a tweet Thursday for its 26 million followers, South Korean boy band BTS said it opposes racial discrimination and violence and announced a $ 1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. Fans quickly followed suit with the hashtag #MatchAMillion on Twitter, and matched the donation within 24 hours according to “One In An ARMY,” a worldwide fundraising team created by BTS fans.

Political activism is not commonly associated with K-pop fans. Over the years, fans have become more notorious for creating trends on Twitter and Instagram. This network of followers mobilizes in the blink of an eye, usually to promote new songs from their favorite artists or appease their critics. Now this same social media energy is being redirected to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and BTS fans, known as ARMY, are now in the forefront.

Chloë Gallot, a French college student, said she joined ARMY (which stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, or adorable youth ringmaster representative) this year when she felt she fell “into a hole” while searching for a distraction to the outbreak of coronavirus and other personal problems. A few days ago Gallot was one of the members of ARMY who responded to the hashtag #MatchAMillion and donated about $ 90 to Black Lives Matter.

“They (BTS) are pushing us to use our platforms even more,” Gallot told The Associated Press, adding that fans of the band, including her, had started raising funds before the BTS donation was made public.

K-pop experts say fervent activism is not new to fans.

“Despite stereotypes about boy band fans, they are known for their political conscience and for helping to raise funds for charitable causes online, especially on Twitter,” said Hyun-su Yim, a K-pop reporter for the newspaper. Korea Herald. “That’s why many were surprised when the fans began efforts to end racist hashtags,” Yim said of K-pop followers who co-managed the US police apps and filled in racist hashtags like “whitelivesmatter” and “WhiteOutWednednesday” with their favorite K-pop memes, to make them lose their original intention.

Although K-pop has been popular in Asia for decades, the rise of bands like BTS has earned fans in all parts of the world. However, this global expansion has at times created tension with the industry due to multiple factors, such as cultural and language differences.

Korean artists and their record labels slammed into unfamiliar territory where they have been forced to take a stand on social issues, drawing criticism from fans who say some songs are too far away from them.

Danny Kim, who runs “DKDKTV,” a popular YouTube channel about everything K-pop, noted that Korean celebrities are not famous for having an outspoken stance on social issues. “The general perception of a celebrity is that ‘he’s not here to express an opinion, he’s here to entertain people,'” Kim said. K-pop stars also have contracts that prevent them from making statements that could cause friction.

Joseph Dorsey, a black fan from Chicago, said he wants K-pop artists to support the Black Lives Matter movement because the music industry has benefited for years from the adoption of “American black music and black culture.”

Kim said it is time for K-pop stars to speak for themselves.

“K-pop has become something that is no longer strictly Korean.”