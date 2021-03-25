JxCat announces that it will abstain this Friday and will leave Aragonès still without investiture

The acting vice president of the Generalitat and ERC candidate for the Presidency, Pere Aragonès, in a file image. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

JxCat has announced this Thursday that in the first round of the investiture debate tomorrow, Friday, it will abstain, so that the ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, will not be able to count on the necessary support to be invested in the first vote .

The executive management of JxCat has held an extraordinary meeting this afternoon to decide their vote after the CUP bases have validated their agreement with ERC and have transferred the pressure to the party led by Carles Puigdemont, whose 32 deputies in the Parliament are essential to invest Aragonès.

Given the “lack of agreement” with ERC to guarantee a “stable government”, the management has decided to “abstain in the first round of the investiture debate” of Aragonès, JxCat has informed in a statement.

