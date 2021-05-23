Juventus would include Cristiano Ronaldo on its transfer list

From not getting the ticket to Champions League, the Juventus would be putting several of its players transferable in the summer market, among which the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The inexperience of Andrea Pirlo has taken its toll on him throughout the season, so important changes will come for the next tournament, according to several Italian media.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

The most imminent change would be that of Andrea Pirlo, who would not continue on the Vecchia Signora bench. Other players who would leave the team would be Demiral, Ramsey, Rabiot, Dybala, among other figures.

Official: Lukaku could not reach Ronaldo in goals, this means that Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as the Capocannoniere of Serie A. He is the first player in history to be a scorer in three of the five most important top leagues in Europe pic .twitter.com / oDIpNvaQL1 – (@ PMar7inezz) May 23, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul: The severity of the injuries of Bryan Angulo and ‘Nacho’ Rivero

The Italian newspaper points out that there are only six ‘non-transferable’ players for the transfer window: De Ligt, Cuadrado, Kulusevski, Chiesa, Bonucci and Danilo, the rest of the squad would be on the tightrope, the directive will analyze their departure in case one arrives formal offer.