Juventus would have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 80 million euros for the services of the Brazilian midfielder in a report that Sky Sports anticipates and that would be closed before June 30.

The transalpine environment ensures that the agreement between the two clubs is complete and that it would only take the 23-year-old Brazilian player to give his OK to the operation. Arthur would see his record improved to 5 million euros in an operation in which they want the footballer to take over the reins of the central bianconera.

Maurizio Sarri, the club’s coach, believes he can hand the team over to the Brazilian midfielder, who has not yet established himself as a starter at Barcelona. The player He arrived at the culé club from Gremio in 2018 in exchange for 30 million euros.

The operation would be round for a Barça that needs to balance its accounts drowned by the financial fair-play. The agreement between the two clubs is complete, according to the information, but it does affect that Arthur is not at all convinced to leave the Camp Nou to embark on an adventure with Juventus.