Juventus would be reinforced with Joao Félix from Atlético de Madrid for next season

The Portuguese playmaker Joao Felix, who belongs to Atlético de Madrid, would be in the sights of Juventus de Turin for next season, after the failure of both teams in the UEFA Champions League and how uncomfortable the young player has been noticed in the team ‘Colchonero’ under the orders of Diego Simeone.

According to information from the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus, which still has Andrea Pirlo as coach, would have the signing of Joao Félix as a priority, taking into account that the Argentine player would leave due to his poor performance.

As detailed in the information, Juventus would have other options if they cannot get the services of the Atlético de Madrid crack to reinforce their offense for next season.

Among the options would be players like Isco from Real Madrid, Mauro Icardi from PSG, Gabriel Jesús from Manchester City or Ousmane Dembelé from Barcelona, ​​although the priority for the moment is Felix.

