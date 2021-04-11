Juventus will seek a victory to maintain third place in Serie A

04/11/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Marc Zapater

Despite a morale-boosting victory in the middle of the week, the JuventusThird, you cannot reasonably defend the Scudetto, but the hard battle for a place in the Champions League against him Genoa at 15:00 hours in the Juventus Stadium.

Although the hosts have accepted that they will yield their crown after a spell of nine years of dominance of the A series, remain only three points ahead of the Naples in fifth place and just one point from Atalanta in fourth place. Those of Andrea Pirlo they will seek the maximum possible points in the remaining matches to ensure third place in the standings.

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo put the Bianconeri ahead against the Neapolitan team, before Paulo dybala will score on his return from injury and subsequent off-field controversy.

Although the victory may have alleviated some of the mounting pressure on the coach Andrea Pirlo, after having previously obtained only one point in the matches against the Benevento and the rivals of the subordinate city Torino, the current champion, the Juve, it remains 12 points behind the leader, Inter de Andrea Conte, with only nine games remaining to play this season.

The prospects of proclaiming themselves champions of the A series for the tenth time in a row they have vanished due to the great distance in the classification.

Juventus has the casualties of Bonucci Y Bernardeschi for Covid-19.

After the Genoa will end a six-game losing streak without achieving victory by coming back to Parma, Coach Davide ballardini stated that the point subsequently achieved in the tie against the Fiorentina last week is of “extraordinary importance” for his team in these last days in the competition.

On the part of the set of Ballardini, the Genoa has the casualties due to injury of Czyborra Y Luca pellegrini and of Strootman by accumulation of cards.

Possible alignments:

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, De Ligt, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Ronaldo, Morata

Genoa: Perin; Masiello, Radovanovic, Criscito; Biraschi, Behrami, Badelj, Zajc, Zappacosta; Scamacca, Destro

Hour: 15:00

Stadium: Juventus Stadium

Referee: Say beautiful