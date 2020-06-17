We will have a great match to power this Wednesday, June 17, when the great Final of the Italian Cup 2019-2020, where the Juventus will seek to fulfill the forecasts and keep the trophy before a Napoli who will come out determined to ring the bell Olympian of Rome.

How the teams arrive

The box of the Juventus returned to activity last Friday when they disputed the return semifinal against Milan in a very close crash, Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, but the 0-0 gave them the classification after a 1-1 in the first leg.

The Vecchia Signora He will have the mission of recovering this trophy that they could not win last year, in addition, it would be a good mood for the resumption of Series A this weekend.

For his part, the Napoli also had activity in the return semifinal last Saturday when they received Inter MIlán in a closed clash in which they equaled 1-1 and managed to advance after they had won 0-1 in the first leg.

Gli Azzurri He has had a very difficult campaign, even with a change of coach, but now Gattusso is very close to a title that would be very valuable.

Both the Juventus As the Napoli they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to take the title, there is no margin for error, the winner will be champion and the loser will be left with a bitter taste towards the restart of Series A where both have clear objectives.

Time and Channel Juventus vs Napoli

The game between Juventus vs Napoli it will be disputed at 9:00 pm, 9:00 pm, local time in Italy; in the United States it will start at 12:00 pm in the Pacific and at 3:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 1:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 2:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 3:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 4:00 pm

The party broadcast Napoli vs Juventus LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel ESPN in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, while in the United States you can see it for ESPN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on social networks that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Juventus vs Napoli LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two teams that arrive determined to win the title. In the forecasts the Vecchia Signora It is favorite for its power of staff, but the reality is that they did not look very good a few days ago, but neither Gli AzzuriIt really can be a final for anyone. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Juventus vs Napoli.

