The activity in Italy returns this Friday, June 12 with a great match in the return semifinal of the Coppa of Italy 2019-2020, where the Juventus will seek to demonstrate that they return with everything before a Milan who will also come out determined to get his pass to the final in the Juventus Stadium.

Time and Channel Juventus vs Milan

Campus: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

Hour: 8:45 pm from Italy and Spain. 1:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. ESPN + in the United States.

Juventus vs Milan LIVE

The box of the Juventus He returns to activity after a long pause, given that his last clash dates back to March 8 when they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A. It will be necessary to see how much the pause affected them, remembering that players like Paulo Dybala they contracted the Coronavirus.

The Vecchia Signora It takes a few weeks of preparation for this duel, it will certainly be interesting to see the physical level of the players.

For his part, the Milan It also returns with the mission of reconstructing the path in the final stretch of the campaign. They had their last clash on March 8 when they were beaten at home 1-2 by Genoa.

Il Diavolo already began to suffer the ravages of the long pause for footballers, given that Zlatan Ibrahimovic he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury.

These two teams played the first leg on the already distant February 13 in San Siro. In that shock Ante Rebic seemed to give the triumph to Il Diavolo with a goal at 61, however at 90 + 1 a penalty goal from Cristiano Ronaldo allowed the Vecchia Signora rescue the tie to one.

Both the Juventus As the Milan they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to sign their pass to the final and gain confidence towards the resumption of the A series, there really is no clear favorite because we don’t know how the clubs will come. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Juventus vs Milan.

Juventus vs Milan LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Italian Cup Semifinals 2019-2020