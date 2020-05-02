We will have a great match this Sunday, March 8 with a pending duel of day 26 in the Serie A 2019-2020, when the Juventus seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that brings them closer to the title, but they will receive a Inter de Milan who will go out to “kill or die” on his visit to the Juventus Stadium that will look empty.

Time and Channel Juventus vs Inter Milan

Campus: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

Hour: 8:45 pm from Italy. 1:45 pm from Mexico and Central America. 2:45 pm from Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Juventus vs Inter Milan LIVE

The box of the Juventus He is having a good season staying in the title fight after adding 25 wins, 3 draws and 3 setbacks in 25 days, but it will be necessary to see how much these date changes and activity stops affect them.

The Vecchia Signora had its last official match on February 26 in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League where they were defeated 1-0 on their visit to Lyon.

For his part, the Inter de Milan these date changes and postponed games have suffered more, since they have played only 24 days with the balance of 16 wins, 6 draws and have only lost in two commitments.

The Inter He had his last game on February 27 where they managed to beat Ludogorets 2-1 for the return of the 16th round of the Europa League. Their last league game dates back to February 16, falling 2-1 to Lazio.

Both the Juventus As the Inter de Milan they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for the title; in the general table we find the Vecchia Signora in second position with 60 points and a pending duel, while the Inter is third with 54 units and two pending games in this A series which has been badly hit by the Coronavirus. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Juventus vs Inter Milan.

Result: Juventus vs Inter Milan [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Pending Match Serie A 2019-2020

Summary:

La Vecchia Signora stays with the WIN 🔥🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Juventus vs Inter Milan 2-0 #SerieA 2019-2020 👇👇👇 Posted by FulBox on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Goals: