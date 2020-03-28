The Juventus take economic measures for the coronavirus. The Italian entity made the decision of reduce the annual remuneration of the first team, both players and coaching staff, to the point of paying their wages in correspondence with the monthly payments for March, April, May and June 2020. This decision goes hand in hand with the suspension of activity in Serie A and the Champions League due to the coronavirus, as well as the inability of Maurizio Sarri’s men to continue training.

The salary cut of the members of the first team has been made in mutual agreement with these, as reported by Juventus. With this measure, Juve saves 90 million euros in the balance of the 2019-20 season, although they leave the possibility open to a new negotiation in case the season is not over and the games are resumed in the next weeks.

The entity thanked in his statement the understanding of players and coaches with the situation the club is experiencing, derived from the Covid-19 crisis that especially affects Italy and Spain. This measure can be joined by the rest of the teams in the Italian professional competitions, waiting for the meeting next Monday between the League, the Federation and the Soccer Association, in which the definitive suspension of the tournaments could be decided.