The ‘Vecchia Signora’Was not surprised by a Milan in the box and certified his pass to the final of the Coppa Italy. The Juventus ran into a torrential start in which Christian scored a penalty and Rebic saw a direct red childish, but dedicated the second act to optimize the 1-1 that dragged from San Siro. Before a Milan devoid of gunpowder, the formula worked and those of Sarri they will be on June 17 in the grand final.

06/12/2020

JUV

ONE THOUSAND

Juventus

Buffon; Danilo (Square, 85 ‘), De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic (Rabiot, 62 ‘), Matuidi (Khedira, 62’); Douglas Costa (Bernardeschi, 62 ‘), Dybala and Ronaldo.

Milan

Donnarumma; Conti (Saelemaekers, 88 ‘), Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria (Laxalt, 88); Kessié (Krunic, 82 ‘), Bennacer, Bonaventura (Leao, 52’); Paquetà (Colombo, 82 ‘), Calhanoglu and Rebic.

Referee

Daniele Orsato. T.A .: Pjanic (43 ‘), Khedira (74’) / Conti (18 ‘). T.R .: Rebic (17 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at the Allianz Stadium behind closed doors belonging to the Coppa Italia semifinal round.

The Milan he arrived at the appointment reduced by his internal disputes and with the important losses of Ibrahimovic, Castillejo and The O. Pioli He bet on overpopulating his land, locking himself behind and leaving Rebic off the hook in attack. Sarri chose to go out to bite. The Juve At the outset, he posed a suffocating pressure that obstructed the ‘Rossonera’ exit.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’Treated the Milan like a piñata. He hit him everywhere incessantly until he got a prize. After a quarter of an hour, Conti He touched the ball with his arm inside the area and the referee pointed the eleven meters after consulting the Var. There was Christian, which threw to break but ran into the wood.

To the Milan The smile on his face would freeze. The action followed and Rebic, The only ‘rossonero’ striker in the green, smashed the plate of his right boot against the chest of Bentancur on a divided ball. Reckless and absurd action, direct red. Milan reacted timidly, but without breaking the siege. Still, he resisted. Donnarumma only appeared in two shots of Matuidi and Ronaldo.

The second act returned with a fleeting ‘rossonera’ departure per band that Çalhanoglu He nodded off narrowly. A mirage. He soon returned the Juve the duel to the fold, with an indisputable control but lacking rhythm. Perhaps due to the lack of filming, a tedious rhythm prevailed in the match, only altered when the ‘bianconeri’ individuals received near the area.

The Juve he didn’t need to risk and the Milan he was concerned with surviving. Both sides seemed determined to postpone hostilities for the outcome. The technicians paved the ground. Pioli introduced with Leao to a striker and Sarri changed three pieces in one go. Still, the cadence of mourning persisted. Touch, touch and more touch ‘bianconero’ with an attempt aborted at the last minute.

Time was running out and the Milan He showed no reaction, as hard-working as he was lacking oxygen. The ‘Vecchia Signora’He maintained his control of the match until the end, which certified his access to the final of the Coppa. Inter or Naples will be your opponent.