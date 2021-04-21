Juventus summary and goals

04/21/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Juventus had to come back against a Parma almost relegated to Serie B and much of the fault of the local effort, had it Colombi, the Parmesan goalkeeper, who had a great performance at Juventus Stadium.

JUV

PAIR

Juventus

Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Square (Ramsey, 74 ‘), Arthur (Bernardsechi, 86’), Bentancur (Kulusevski, 74 ‘), McKennie (Rabiot, 74’); Dybala (Morata, 84 ‘), Cristiano Ronaldo.

Parma

Colombi; Laurini, Osorio, Bani, Pezzella (Karamoh, 81 ‘); Brugman (Hernani, 70 ‘), Grassi, Kurtic; Man (Busi, 81 ‘), Pellè (Mihaila, 61’), Gervinho (Cornelius, 61 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 24 Brugman. 1.1 M. 42 Alex Sandro. 2-1 M. 46 Alex Sandro. 3-1 M. 68 De Ligt.

Referee

Piero Giacomelli. TA: McKennie (23 ‘), Cristiano Ronaldo (90’) / Hernani (87 ‘).

Stadium

Juventus Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Juve began the clash stalking the visiting area, with a Ronaldo in finisher mode, but no aim. The Portuguese striker made Colombi on several occasions. When the local siege lessened, Brugman He took advantage of it to sign a goal from a direct free kick and leave stupefied Agnelli in the box.

It didn’t take long, however, for the ‘Vecchia Signora’ to recover from the initial goal. Before the break, Alex sandro hunted a dead ball in the rival area to cut and beat the so far splendid Colombi. After the break, the locals took advantage of the ‘momentum’ to turn the scoreboard, thanks to a Alex sandro erected in Turin Salvador. The Brazilian winger finished off a cross from Cuadrado at the far post and turned the game around.

At Parma the game was uphill from the start of the second half and was limited to languish until By Ligt put the lace with a great header from a corner. With the fish sold, those of Roberto D’Aversa They were reborn, but had no choice but a shot that the ex-Blaugrana took Arthur under sticks. In the end, Parma left Turin empty, with a foot and a half in Serie B, while Juventus took advantage of Inter’s setback to not lower their arms in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.