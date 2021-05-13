Juventus: Squad is upset by Cristiano Ronaldo’s privileges

After the defeat of the Juventus Against AC Milan, a duel which could define the future of Vecchi Signora in the Champions League, many would think that the squad would be focused on the next three games.

Cristiano Ronaldo collaborated with a touchdown in the victory against Sassuolo; However, everything seems to indicate that his relationship with the rest of his teammates is not the best, this after he will be absent from training to buy a Ferrari of 1.6 million euros.

In accordance with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Lusitanian star has no relationship with the dressing room, in addition, his absence from training last Monday caused the annoyance of his teammates.

➤ Cristiano Ronaldo: 776 goals and 224 assists in 1,065 games.

➤ Lionel Messi: 742 goals and 310 assists in 919 games. The Portuguese monster and the Argentine genius. The most consistent footballers in history. THE GREATEST. pic.twitter.com/pRLSEktcRV – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 13, 2021

The Italian newspaper pointed out that several of his colleagues are upset by the privileges that Portuguese enjoys, considering that they are not at their best. This comes amid a wave of rumors that have put him with the club of his loves, Sporting Lisboa, who will play the Champions League next season.