Juventus seeks to sign Sergio Agüero to take pressure off Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus has been harshly questioned throughout the season. The A series seems far away and removing the Champions League against Porto, he ended up exploding to the Italian press and the fans.

Crisitano Ronaldo suffered a tide of accusations from the press and several former Italian players. For that reason, the Vecchia Signora board of directors seeks to reinforce the offensive zone with someone who can accompany the Portuguese.

The Italian team wants Sergio Agüero, since he has similar characteristics to the Karim Benzema, so that he makes a good match with Cristiano Ronaldo, since Álvaro Morata has been duty-bound on his return to Turin.

417 DAYS LATER Sergio Agüero scored again in the Premier League, for the first time since January 21, 2020 The ‘Kun’ scored a penalty at 60 ‘. pic.twitter.com/tQtoPJ9o4D – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) March 13, 2021

Another name given by La Gazzetta dello Sports is Moise Kean, who was sold two seasons ago to Everton in the Premier League; However, this last season, it has been one of the surprises with PSG.